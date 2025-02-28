Police responded to 'person in crisis' in Naramata, no risk to public

Photo: Contributed

A sudden influx of police in Naramata yesterday was no cause for concern to the general public.

Early afternoon Thursday, locals of the village reported seeing multiple police cars zooming towards the village, and RCMP in what they described as tactical gear.

On Friday morning, RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett confirmed to Castanet that the officers were responding to a report of a "person in crisis."

"Front line officers attended the scene and worked quickly to resolve the situation safely," Brett said.

"There is no ongoing risk to the public."

No further details will be provided due to privacy concerns.