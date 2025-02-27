Dog skinny, but safe after South Okanagan rallies to rescue dog missing in mountain wilderness

Photo: Contributed Atlas spotting his family for the first time after 10 days in the wilderness

After more than a week lost in the wilderness, a dog that family and community would not give up on has been brought safely home in the South Okanagan.

Dane Franks and his family brought their dog Atlas up to Apex Mountain in mid-February, the pup's first visit to the mountain.

He is described as a nervous dog, and he got spooked and slipped out an open door, running up the mountain away from the Apex village.

"My dad actually put on his snow shoes and chased him up basically straight up Green Mountain for about an hour and a half, and couldn't quite catch up to him," said Franks.

"It started getting dark, so he had to come back down and then basically a big search party of us went out and started looking all over the place for him, trying to find tracks. Got on skis, snowshoes, snowmobiles, pretty much everything we could get our hands on to go look for Atlas."

Franks and his family started sharing Atlas' picture in community Facebook groups, and the movement grew. Before they knew it, more and more people were volunteering their time to go search for the dog, hoping to bring him home.

"It was incredible, just the amount of people who had never met Atlas before, were looking everywhere," Franks said.

"From Keremeos to Olalla to Ford Lake to the Indian reserve, everyone was out driving around and hiking and looking all over the place."

But the days dragged on, snow fell, and the family was left wondering whether Atlas was okay.

Then, on Wednesday, the call everyone had been hoping for came in.

"I got a call from my dad, and he was basically in hysterics on the phone, saying that that he was spotted," Franks said.

The family had placed clothing belonging to a family member on the trail near where Atlas took off, and an Apex resident, Jill Lindsay — who Franks credits with Atlas' successful rescue — spotted Atlas hovering nearby and called Franks' father.

"My dad came down, got on his snowshoes again, [my girlfriend and I] raced up from Penticton, got our snowshoes on, got a fire going hot, hoping we could kind of lure him in," Franks said.

"My dad found tracks that his paws were bleeding, so he followed the little blood trail basically all the way up a kilometre and a half, two kilometres, up Green Mountain, and found him."

Atlas was cowering under a fallen tree, nervous and unsure, skinny and hurt. It was clear from tracks that Atlas had been using the area as a shelter for many days.

Franks' dad had a bit of dog food on him so he sat and waited, hoping to coax Atlas out. Eventually, that worked, and Atlas was leashed.

"My dad figured he was gonna have to carry Atlas all the way down. But I guess right away he just walked, he basically led my dad down the hill. He wanted to get home so bad," Franks said.

Franks and his family were waiting at the bottom.

"[Atlas] basically just looked at us, like he was stunned that he finally was reunited with us. He came running up to us, and I took the leash, and he basically dragged me all the way back to the truck."

Franks estimates Atlas lost about 20 pounds during his 10 days in the wilderness, and while he is a bit scraped up, he is eating well and resting lots, safe in his bed at home in Penticton.

The happy ending means everything to Franks, as does the contribution of everyone who spent their time looking for Atlas.

"Huge thank you to everyone in the community," Franks said.

"We really appreciate it. It was pretty cool to see how many people came together for it."