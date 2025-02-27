Penticton killer granted extension of day parole

Photo: File photo Grace Robotti at a court appearance in 2017.

A former Penticton woman who beat her great-grandson's mother to death eight years ago will be allowed to continue living outside bars through day parole.

Grace Elinor Robotti, 75, was found guilty in 2017 of second-degree murder. Robotti tried to argue the act was self-defence during her lengthy trial in Kelowna, which was ultimately rejected by the jury and she was given a mandatory life sentence with no parole eligibility for 10 years.

She killed Roxanne Louie, a 26-year-old member of the Osoyoos Indian Band, by hitting her with a crowbar 26 times during a fight at a Penticton home.

Her brother, Pier Robotti, helped her cover up the crime, disposing of the body in a remote area of Naramata. He was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment for his part.

Robotti attempted to mislead family members and police by destroying evidence and reporting Louie missing.

Since Robotti has been incarcerated, she has been granted more freedom, previously given an escorted temporary absence (ETA) for administrative purposes in 2021 and given ETA permission to volunteer at an unnamed charitable thrift store in 2022.

Then in late 2023, the Parole Board of Canada granted her day parole for six months. That was re-upped, and has now been extended once again for a further six months.

The board noted there "have been no concerns with [Robotti's] behaviour during day parole release."

The day parole will continue, as well extended leave privileges which Robotti requested to spend more time with family.