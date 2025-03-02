Summerland Animal Sanctuary looking for home for sweet young momma cat

Casey Richardson

A young momma cat that was rescued by Summerland's Critteraid Animal Sanctuary is in need of her forever home.

Critteraid President Lori Huot-Stewart said Benelli was only a four month old mama when she was rescued.

"So literally, a baby having babies, she didn't exactly know what to do. She unfortunately lost two of her own little kittens," she added.

"The three that were remaining and herself were rescued and came to Critteraid. Her maternal instincts were strong, and she did adopt one of the orphan kittens that came in just a few days after her."

Now at just over a year and with all her kids adopted out, its Benelli's turn to be looked after.

"She is super cuddly. She was in her foster home that did have six other cats and two dogs. She totally loves the attention. But since being moved to her second foster home that is much quieter, she is absolutely blossoming, which kind of leads us to think that she may be looking for a quieter home."

Benelli is described as super playful and an all around loving cat.

If you're interested in meeting this cutie, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention 'Benelli to Beautiful' to arrange your appointment.