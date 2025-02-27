Okanagan Regional Libraries acknowledging Freedom to Read Week and the right of intellectual freedom

Photo: Danielle Hubbard Okanagan Regional Library CEO Danielle Hubbard

All over Canada, public libraries are acknowledging Freedom to Read Week and the Okanagan Regional Library's 30 branches is championing the movement.

CEO Danielle Hubbard said this is an important week to honour intellectual freedom.

"Freedom to Read Week is the time of year that we're really up front about that being one of our leading values," she said.

"Where the focus usually lies with public libraries, including with the Okanagan Regional Library, is a focus on celebrating books and materials that have been challenged or banned, either in the past or in other parts of the world."

"It's really celebrating the fact that libraries provide access to all kinds of materials that represent all kinds of viewpoints, even if individual segments of our population don't love from those viewpoints."

The annual event runs from Feb. 23 to March 1, that encourages Canadians to "think about and reaffirm their commitment to intellectual freedom."

One of the biggest challenges, Hubbard said, is the balance in having 30 library branches in 24 different communities, when members of the public object to content in the library.

"Since time immemorial, libraries have always had content that not everyone loves, we're not responsible for the viewpoints and moral compasses and agendas of everyone in our 400,000 population service area."

Hubbard noted that the Okanagan Regional Library sees less members of the public putting in requests for reconsideration in comparison to some other library systems.

"I don't know exactly why that is. I like to believe it's because we have really wonderful, open minded communities who value and respect their library," she added.

As public libraries are publicly funded, Hubbard said, it's important that all the different views and perspectives are represented in their collection.

"We're embedded in the democratic process and part of democracy in Canada is that people have intellectual freedom. People are allowed to voice their opinions and allowed to access information about whatever they want to access information about," she added.

"I think especially right now, we live in kind of fraught political times, especially south of the border, but also here. And so I think it's really important to me, as the CEO of the large library system, that we as the library are non partisan and neutral, and do provide all the perspectives of the communities we serve."

The week also encourages people to check out a previously banned or challenged book from their library.

Some of the book examples include The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood, Out North: An Archive of Queer Activism and Kinship in Canada by Craig Jennex and Nisha Ewaran, Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe and Our Voice of Fire: A Memoir of a Warrior Rising by Brandi Morin.

Or looking at books that come from a different time, such as The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger, Ulysses by James Joyce, Animal Farm by George Orwell, or Brave New World by Aldous Huxley, that have been banned in school or contains offensive language.

"I believe it's still important to carry those materials. I say that both personally and professionally, because I think that in many cases, those materials are a product of their time. They have other content that is relevant. And I think most importantly, people read books and access information for all kinds of different reasons," Hubbard said.

"Someone could want to access information because they agree with that information. They could want to access information because they want to refute that information. They could access information because they're curious and they don't know what their opinion is yet."

Hubbard said as library staff, it's not the role to shape or colour what people think, but to provide cultural resources, stories and information that people can access as they wish.

One bright side for the Okanagan Regional Library is seeing usage statistics that have surpassed where they were at pre-COVID.

"When I first became a librarian 16 years ago, I thought 'Oh, gosh, are libraries going to survive the digital age?' And it's really, really gratifying at this point in my career to say, 'Oh, absolutely, that seems to be happening.'" Hubbard said.

"More and more people are coming into our doors, they're coming to our programs, they're checking out materials, they're accessing online materials. So that's just a general pitch for the continued relevance and value of public library needs."

She said people are still using libraries just as heavily as they did 30 years ago, but with a slightly different angle on what people need from libraries.

"A this point, we see an increase every year in use with access to our online resources—mostly that's Ebooks and E audio books—so that really isn't a reduction in reading. In fact, it's an increase in reading. It's just a shift in the format people are reading."

When asked what book in her opinion, everyone should read, Hubbard answered The Library Book, by Susan Orlean.

"It’s a non-fiction book about the history and societal role(s) of public libraries in North America – but given an enormous dose of personal interest by focusing specifically on the story of the fire that destroyed the LA Public Library in 1986," she added.

"The Library Book is an engrossing story, and I think very valuable to understanding the broad scope of roles that libraries play in Canada and North America."