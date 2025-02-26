Penticton expecting crowds for hockey championships

Photo: Contributed

Thousands of visitors from around western North America are expected in Penticton this week for the Canadian Sport School Hockey League Western Championships.

From March 2-16, 104 teams from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Idaho and Washington will compete at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

“We are proud to host this event and would like to extend a warm welcome to all the competitors and spectators who are coming to our community, many of whom are travelling great distances,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield, in a press release.

“Penticton is a strong hockey community and it’s events like these that provide an opportunity for us to showcase our city on a broader scale, while supporting local businesses.”

The press release continues: "This event marks the second year of a 10-year agreement signed between the CSSHL and its partners including Okanagan Hockey Group, OVG360, Travel Penticton and the City of Penticton. The annual economic impact of last year’s event is estimated to have been $5.23 million."

Tickets to the games are available online here.