Penticton Secondary School students spending Pink Shirt day encouraging kindness

A group of Penticton Secondary School students are determined to spread kindness and positivity within their school, encouraging others to do the same on Wednesday.

The Be Kind Club hosted a mural with the theme of “Share some Positivi-TEA," on Pink Shirt Day. The group puts on monthly events to encourage inclusivity for everyone in our school.

"I think that it just makes our school a more positive place. And I definitely think people enjoy taking part in our events and making our school more involved," Grade 12 student and club member Jordis Hickie said.

The group had other students write positive messages and handed out tea as a thank you, as well as taking entries into a prize draw.

Grade 12 student and club member Sophie Tatham said there a many ways to spread kindness.

"Even just sharing a smile, that can be a sense of kindness as well," she said.

"Just having a good attitude, showing kindness towards others. It's super simple, holding the door open, saying 'Hi', helping them however you can, just it's easy," Grade 12 student and club member Brooklyn Reid added.

BGC Okanagan youth worker, Val Fricke, who works at Penticton Secondary School, approached the group to help out on Pink Shirt Day.

The day started after two Nova Scotia high school students in 2007 encouraged classmates to wear pink in support of a boy who had been teased for wearing a pink shirt.

Their efforts snowballed into events held across Canada on the last Wednesday in February where everyone from school children to office workers consider kindness.

According to the 2019 Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth, 71 per cent of Canadian youth, ages 12 to 17, experienced at least one form of bullying in the previous reporting year. One in four reported being cyberbullied.

"I know cyber bullying is super big now, and bullying is just a lot easier over phone or through texting, so I think it's really important that we recognize the importance of being kind and recognizing how often bullying happens," Hickie said.

"Wearing these pink shirts, they're sort of like a reminder to us. So it's not about simply not being mean. It's about striving beyond that to be really and truly kind to other people, striving to take that action, to be best version of that," Tatham added.

The province-wide Erase (expect respect and a safe education) program is dedicated to helping students, adults and school staff build safe, caring and inclusive school communities, and offers resource support for diversity and inclusion, mental health and substance use, and school and online safety.

The Be Kind Club send out a thank you to BGC for sponsoring their event.

The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP encouraged parents to talk to your kids about bullying, noting that one in five kids are affected by it whether that be online, in a school setting or out in public.

If you are being bullied or know someone who is, please call 1-866-661-3311 or the RCMP at 250-492-4300.