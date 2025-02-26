Penticton man on probation after crime spree

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton man will spend 12 months on probation following a shoplifting crime spree throughout the community.

In Penticton court on Wednesday, Lewis Daniel Meeten, 32, appeared to learn his sentence for a string of crimes in late 2024.

Court heard a description of his crimes, for which he had previously pleaded guilty.

On Aug. 20, staff at Angry Otter Liquor Store in Penticton reported a theft. Meeten stole a bottle of tequila from the store, worth roughly $100.

He was recognized by police as a frequent offender.

On Sept. 24, Meeten was at London Drugs in Penticton. He attempted to steal merchandise and was arrested by a loss prevention officer but was then released.

On Sept. 27, a loss prevention officer at Winners in Penticton spotted Meeten shoplifting and told police the man was a frequent offender. He was again arrested, and subsequently released.

On Oct. 4 a loss prevention officer at London Drugs contacted police to advise that on Oct. 2 and 3 Meeten had been in the store, even though he had been banned from attending the store due to previous offences.

On Oct. 7, a Real Canadian Superstore loss prevention officer reported Meeten had stolen from the store, just under $300 worth of merchandise.

On Oct. 9, Meeten was once again at London Drugs, caught on CCTV, despite still being banned from being at that location due to his bail conditions. He attempted to steal a speaker set.

On Oct. 15 Meeten was found in the Camrose Street area at what Crown described as a "homeless camp," where he was wearing suspected stolen merchandise that had security tags on it.

On Oct. 17 a loss protection officer at Winners said Meeten had shoplifted again despite his bail order not to go to the store.

Meeten was arrested and has been in custody ever since.

In court Wednesday, Judge Gregory Koturbash decided that given his time already served since that arrest, Meeten should be serve a 12 month probation sentence in the community.

Conditions will include a ban from London Drugs, Real Canadian Superstore and Angry Otter Liquor Store in Penticton, amongst other standard conditions.