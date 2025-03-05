Penticton contracting business facing lawsuits in the millions ordered to vacate office following unpaid rent and to sell home

Photo: Facebook/Okanagan Extreme Home Builders

Bills are pilling up for a Penticton-based construction company facing numerous legal battles, now ordered out of their building office and to sell his home, after allegedly missing many payments.

Okanagan Extreme Home Builders (OEHB) and its owner Jason Stutzke have been served with continuous lawsuits for more than a year and have already been ordered to pay some debt claims against them.

At the end of November, Stutzke was ordered to pay close to $3 million for an unpaid mortgage and building materials.

The company owner has been alleged to have misappropriated funds to pay for the construction of his own home while contractors have claimed they were left completely unpaid for projects, and homeowners reported facing liens on their homes.

Castanet first reported on the legal predicament in January of 2024. Since then, the number of alleged unpaid claims involving Stutzke have mounted, and they are sitting at an estimated $9 million.

Ordered to vacate office

Recently, a pair of Penticton residents claimed that Stutzke still owes them for purchasing a company they sold to him in 2020 for $287,403, Medallion Kitchen Cabinets Manufacturing, which they understood to be paid out in monthly instalments.

The Vunaks are seeking the $94K, along with damages for breach of contract, costs of the legal action and other unspecified relief.

Stutzke's name is on the most recent business licence for Medallion, which was issued by the City of Penticton on June 20, 2024, registered at 2490 Government Street.

They followed this up with a petition to the court in February, claiming Stutzke had also failed to pay rent on time in November and December 2024. While he was able to make those two payments later on, January's payment was allegedly again given late and the cheque provided bounced.

Soon after, the company was served with a letter demanding vacant possession of the property. The Vunaks claim that despite overdue rent and the demand to vacate, Stutzke has not left.

Stutzke filed a reply in February, claiming that the missed payment would have been cleared up if the Vunaks' daughter had not been "interfering in business operations and customers not willing to pay after interference."

He further claimed that he offered to renegotiate the loan, increasing the interest to 10 per cent from three per cent and extending for five years, which was declined.

The response filed by Stutzke claimed the business suffered from loss due to their interference.

On Feb. 25, the court ordered that Stutzke and his business must vacate the property no later than March 11 and awarded the Vunaks' costs.

Home to be listed for sale

Stutzke also received another order from the courts on Feb. 19, after an application was made through a foreclosure petition filed by two numbered companies last April for defaulting on his mortgage.

The petition filed back in spring 2024 was seeking an order that the lands and any personal property of Stutzke and OEHB be listed for sale by their own conduct.

According to the petition, demand has been made for the payment of the money owing, but this money has not been paid and to date totals more than $2.5 million, plus accruing interests.

Stutzke previously said that he was in the process of refinancing so that the petitioner will be paid out in full.

The courts ordered on Aug. 22, 2024, that Stutzke and OEHB are to pay the sum of $2,585,043.99, plus interest.

BC Assessment listed the value of the property at 148 Garnet Way at approximately $4.34 million at the time.

Since Stutzke has not paid anything during the six-month redemption period, the companies proposed to list his home for sale, having reached a balance owing on Jan. 21, 2025 of $2,889,631.29.

In February, the courts ordered to allow company the exclusive conduct of the sale of Stutzke's home, starting on March 5.

The Cambridge Mortgage Investment Corporation also served Stutzke with a foreclosure petition, claiming he defaulted on his mortgage with them as well.

The demand has been made for the payment of the money owing, but this money has not been paid and to date totals more than $2 million, plus interest.

At the end of October, the court ruled that the mortgage had defaulted and Stutzke would have to pay the millions he owes, plus interest, before April 24, 2025 to Cambridge Mortgage.

Homeowner disputes payments

The Penticton Home Hardware Building Centre, which has multiple lawsuits open against OEHB and Stutzke, had another case recently seeing a response from the homeowners.

Home Hardware first filed a claim against Stutzke back in January, starting with an estimated $166,000 owed for construction materials. New claims were added throughout 2024, and one of their cases made progress against OEHB and Stutzke, with the court ruling that they were to be paid more than $420K.

Since then, multiple homeowners have also come out to express the frustrating for them seeing the mounting lawsuits, claims and liens placed on homes throughout the Okanagan Valley by these companies.

At the end of January, a homeowner in Naramata filed a reply, alleging that Stutzke demanded that they make full payments to maintain the construction pace.

The agreement originated on Aug. 26, 2021, between OEHB and the homeowner to construct a home for the sum of $835,155.00.

They claimed that throughout the project, despite making consistent payments, Stutzke failed to maintain a consistent construction pace.

They were granted partial occupancy of the home in December of 2023, but full occupancy did not occur until Oct.16, 2024, due to alleged ongoing issues with the improvement.

In a reply to Home Hardware's claim, they stated that they were not informed of the failure to pay suppliers or subcontractors.

The homeowner alleged to still be dealing with Stutzke's failure to rectify various deficiencies in the home, including issues with sliding doors and entrance doors.

They claimed that any amounts owing are a debt that OEHB and Stutzke are solely liable for.

Castanet previously reached out to Home Hardware, also operating as Pro Builders Supply, for comment on the status of their working relationship with the OEHB and if the issues of non-payment have resulted in changes to that.

The CFO for Pro Builders Supply told Castanet in an emailed statement that the company does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation.

“That said, any lien placed on a property in favour of the company is done so in full accordance with the British Columbia Builders Lien Act. No further comment on this matter.”

None of the allegations in the lawsuits have yet been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.