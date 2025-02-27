Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School students showcase talents in exhibit at the Penticton Art Gallery

For the first time, students from the Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School are getting to showcase their artwork alongside other Indigenous artists at the Penticton Art Gallery.

OSCS is located on the Penticton Indian Band Reserve for students from junior kindergarten to grade nine.

Riana Magee, a suxmamayam (teacher in the Nsyilxcen language) at OSCS, went with students on Monday for their first viewing.

"We have a lot of gifted artists that we really wanted to make sure that they see themselves within their community and that their art is represented in Penticton," she said.

"We felt it was important that others get to see how they create art and what they see through their eyes and their stories."

The Student Art Collection, titled Sqilxtcawt (Our Ways of Being), is on display in the Toni Onley Gallery, created by students aged 12 to 14.

This compliments the main gallery exhibit, titled stim? aspuus (What is on your heart? What is your heart telling you?) by the National Indigenous Professional Artist Training Program.

Magee said it was special for the kids to put on an exhibit that was next to one of their art mentors.

"We bring in really gifted mentors that will teach the kids how to do art through an Indigenous practice or through a Syilx lens," she said.

NIPAT faculty staff Catherine Pierre helped the students work on a collaborative art mural that is displayed at the front.

"So each kid got a block and in that art piece, you get to see how as individuals, they can collectively create something pretty magnificent and large," Magee said.

"That theme of how we are stronger and better together is pretty important and valued within the community."

Other works in the student's exhibit include handcrafted drums and a recorded song used in ceremonial stick games, string nail art depicting symbolic images, and pine needle baskets woven by hand.

"Some of the [kids] wrote in the Syilx language, introducing themselves, and [describing] what is their connection to their art piece. It's really neat to see their ideas, their meaning, come forward in some of these concepts."

The Sqilxtcawt exhibit is on display until March 14, 2025. More information can be found online here.