Apex Ski Club celebrating strong finishes from Whistler for the inaugural Rob Boyd Cup

Photo: Greg Jaron Leah Evans at the inaugural Rob Boyd Cup in Whistler

Even with a change in contest style due to weather, Apex Ski Team's U16 group had a strong weekend competing at Whistler for the inaugural Rob Boyd Cup.

The team shared that the Teck Open was originally scheduled to be a speed event, but due to changing temperatures, had organizers and racers decide to pivot to a slalom event.

The club had several notable finishes over the course of the weekend, which included:

Leah Evans placing second on day 1 of the competition and first on day 2, winning the Rob Boyd trophy.

Liv Evans, Sophia Jaron-Flower and Eugene Roche all had top 20 finishes at the provincial level race.

Head Coach Jorgen Anderson said the team battled hard in their three days of intense slalom contest and had a great result along the way.

"Leah’s overall win was a testament to tough skiing, and having her name etched on the Rob Boyd Cup was the perfect icing on the cake,' he added.