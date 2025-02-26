GoFundMe launched to help restore South Similkameen Museum building, preserve local history

Casey Richardson

The volunteers of the South Similkameen Museum have launched a fundraiser for a crucial weatherproofing project, hoping to protect the artifacts collected from the last 150 years.

President John Armstrong said the museum is entirely operated and maintained by volunteers, relying on grants and community donations to keep operating.

"The town gives us funding which helps us keep the taxes paid, but we have no actual operational grant, which makes it difficult," he said. "Sometimes when we get a student grant, we have a couple of students working for the summer to keep it open, but the rest of the time, it's all volunteers."

The museum was originally started in the old town office, which is only four blocks away from their current residence. It spent 45 years at its previous location before opening up in the new post in 2018 at the former Mason’s Lodge.

"For a lot of us, this has become our home away from home, because we're very proud of our museum in here now," Armstrong said.

The concrete block building has never been painted, and the wear and tear from the elements have started to pose a threat.

"We have had days when we had little puddles downstairs, and we need to get that fixed before it damages the building and damages our lovely collection."

Armstrong added volunteers have spent countless hours working on the collection display and artifact catalogs, and its worth it to see both newcomers and residents that have been around for years enjoy it.

"People are quite amazed that we have such a such a great museum for a small town like this."

Among the displays on mining, farming life, rodeo history and old school classrooms includes a collection of donated items from the local Indigenous community which the museum is hoping to grow.

"Indigenous people, as far as we know, have been here [at least] about 9,000 years," Armstrong said.

"They had quite a developed history here, and we like to have representation for them, because they were a big part of this long before we got here."

Armstrong said they're proud of the size and contents of the museum for the Village of Keremeos.

"We want to keep it up, and getting this building painted is an important part of preserving the museum as it is, protects the building, and it's going to protect our artifacts inside here, keeping everything nice and dry."

The expectation is that the weather-proofing paint work will cost around $10,000.

"It's going to take two coats of paint to get it properly sealed, and we would really like to have the paint up to a quality where sometime in the future, maybe we can do some murals on the outside of the building," Armstrong said.

The volunteers feel by investing in this project, the community is helping to safeguard "the settler and First Nations' heritage and ensuring that our museum remains a vibrant and welcoming space for all."

"We want to keep this place running for as long as we possibly can."

Donations are being collected through a GoFundMe online here or can be given at the museum, located at 414 9th Ave. in Keremeos.

Currently the museum does not have regular operating hours, but Armstrong said volunteers are always right nearby to let somebody in for a tour and they have phone numbers listed on the door.

For more information on the museum, head to their website here.