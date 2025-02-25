Penticton Chamber of Commerce warns boycott of American companies hurts local workers

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is urging local residents to remember that boycotting American retail stores may hurt fellow community members.

As the United States continues to threaten tariff action, discussion has been building on social media about boycotting American retail stores operating in Canada, potentially culminating on Feb. 28.

Chamber president Jordan Knox said in a press release that while he understands the frustrations locals are feeling about American actions, he believes Penticton workers should come first.

“Many Penticton and Canadian workers are employed by retail businesses that have been targeted in this proposed boycott and may result in unintentionally harming our friends, family, and neighbours who depend on these jobs," said Knox.

“Instead of targeting these businesses, we encourage Canadians to make conscious decisions and choose to purchase Canadian produced goods whenever possible."

Supporting local and Canadian manufacturers, growers, and retailers may be more beneficial in the long run than the Feb. 28 protest day, the chamber suggests.

“Penticton residents, and Canadians throughout the country can make a real difference by prioritizing local shopping, first within their own communities, and then online with Canadian outlets for items not available in Penticton,” said Michael Magnusson, the chamber’s executive director.

“Spending in our own country rather than foreign-based e-commerce platforms will strengthen our national GDP and promote job stability for many workers during these unpredictable and unprecedented times.”

The chamber suggests looking for products labeled ‘Product of Canada’ or ‘Made in Canada’, and while not 100 per cent foolproof, barcodes starting with “00 to 13” are often from Canada.

The chamber also encourages using Apps like “Shop Canadian”, “O SCANada”, and “Maple Scan," and also utilizing local breweries, wineries and farmers' markets.