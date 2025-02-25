Memorial display installed for beloved late Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen director

Photo: Contributed Rick Knodel, centre.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is displaying a memorial honouring the late electoral director Rick Knodel.

The display is in the Penticton RDOS boardroom until the end of the term.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the RDOS said the display contains the former rural Oliver director's photograph, biography, and cane.

On January 7, Knodel died suddenly due to health complications. He had served as a rural director since October of 2018.

His passing sparked an outpouring of support from community members recognizing his unwavering dedication and caring personality.

“Rick was a proud and dedicated father and husband,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS chair.

“He was known for his down-to-earth personality and tireless advocacy on behalf of residents, business owners, and agricultural producers.”

Knodel was an active member of the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department.

"Before entering local government, he worked for many years as a boilermaker. Knodel grew up in the Oliver area and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast," reads the press release.

On Feb. 20, Irwin Chahal was appointed as the new Electoral Area “C” director for rural Oliver, previously serving as an alternate in the role.

Knodel also served on the Okanagan Basin Water Board and the Southern Interior Municipal Employers Association. Additionally, he chaired the RDOS Planning and Development Committee.

New members have been appointed for those roles as well.