RCMP issue 11 tickets and 20 warnings over one day in Keremeos

Police in Keremeos doled out 11 tickets and 20 warnings in a one-day blitz aimed at getting drivers to follow the rules of the road.

BC Highway Patrol officers in Keremeos set up west of Princeton on Highway 3 and over a period of three hours, they issued a total of eight violation tickets and 14 warnings for failing to slow down and move over.

Officers also issued two violation tickets and six warnings for speeding.

"One motorist was caught for excessive speed, issued a $368 fine and had his vehicle impounded for seven days.

The entire blitz was aimed at getting drivers to Slow Down and Move Over, when passing an emergency vehicle or an official vehicle with operating flashing lights, RCMP said in a press release.

Not doing so comes with a fine of $173 and three penalty points.

Sgt. Brian Evans, with Keremeos BC Highway Patrol, said the safety of emergency personnel, tow truck operators and other official vehicles with their lights active is paramount.