Duncan Reservoir construction begins with traffic interruptions on Kensington Street in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton is asking people to avoid fenced areas and follow traffic detours as construction within Duncan Reservoir impacting Kensington Street is now underway.

In an announcement Monday, the municipality said the construction work aims to upgrade the water system "that provides tap water to 70 per cent of the community."

Traffic disruptions can be anticipated, with detours on Penticton Avenue at Kensington Street available, starting on March 3. Drivers are asked to slow down and follow traffic directions.

"While the City has taken every step possible to minimize the impact to trees, approximately eight trees will be removed within the reservoir area this week to allow for construction, along with the removal of invasive tree species, all of which will be replaced," reads the announcement.

According to the City, the $8.1 million project includes installing a new PRV and 1,300 metres of pipe work. Construction will impact residents between Penticton Avenue and Edgewood Drive.

