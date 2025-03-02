South Okanagan girls encouraged to join lacrosse

Photo: Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association

The BC Lacrosse Association is hoping to ramp up interest in the sport amongst girls, with teams in Penticton and other locations throughout the Okanagan.

The association is opening girls programs in all Zone 2 Thompson Okanangan Lacrosse Associations. The season runs from April to June with provincials taking place in July.

Games are made up of local scrimmages and scheduled interlocking games.

"Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, lacrosse is all about teamwork, skill, and having fun!" reads a press release from the organization.

Make friends, create bonds, stay fit, and build confidence on the field.

For more information and registration in Penticton, click here. For more information on the entire league, including programs in other communities, click here.