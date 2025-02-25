City of Penticton digital utility services to be unavailable as of Friday

Photo: Castanet

The City of Penticton is notifying the public that digital software for electric, water, and sewer utility services will be temporarily disrupted, starting this week.

In a service announcement issued on Monday, the city noted the service will be unavailable from Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. to March 3 at 8 a.m.

"Upon completion of the upgrade, customers should not expect any significant changes however might notice some minor formatting differences on their utility bills," reads the notice.



The municipality added that it is navigating a new interface.