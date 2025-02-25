OK Falls family loads cart full of free groceries in 50-second shopping spree

Photo: Belich's AG Foods Okanagan Falls

An Okanagan Falls family raced their shopping cart, stocking up on $500 worth of free groceries, after winning Belich's AG Foods' "50 Second Shopping Spree" on Sunday.

Nadine Riddoch won the fun prize after entering her name into AG Food's yearly Great Grocery Giveaway.

Her partner Darren Riddoch sped through store aisles, piling up on pricey meat and dairy items. The total of the 50-second sprint amounted to $503 in food for the South Okanagan family.

"They had a ton of fun," said store owner Kyle Belich. "Who gets to run for a grocery store and grab whatever they can?"

The Riddoch family even went in the store a day beforehand to scope out items. Previous 50 Second Shopping Spree winners have counted ceiling tiles to estimate time through a department. Most winners go for the meat.

Another family won a year's worth of groceries as part of the grocery contest.

"The lady that won the groceries for a year, she got emailed first before I did, and she reached out to me because she thought it was fake — she thought it was a scam," Belich said.

"I said, 'No' — I was just as excited as she was."

Belich's AG Foods Okanagan Falls ranked third of 60 participating AG Foods stores, including higher volume locations, for the number of entries in the grocery giveaway. The store owner said the OK Falls community is active on Facebook, where the contest was advertised and linked.

January is the store's slowest month for sales, so the giveaway brings people to the store, Belich said.

"It brings a little bit of excitement back to the grocery store and a little bit of hype and it's just an amazing little program."

With increased cost of living and food prices this year, customers are reaching for more essential items and basic ingredients over packaged goods and pre-made items in general.

The winner of free groceries for a year said it felt nice to goto the grocery store and buy whatever you want.

"It brought excitement, which is great; that's exactly what it's supposed to do," Belich said.