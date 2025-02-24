Princeton mobile home collapses from large fire concealed by fog

Photo: Town of Princeton

A mobile home was lost due to a large fire off Old Hedley Road 11 kilometres east of Princeton on Sunday, seeing firefighters on scene for most of the day.

At around 7:40 a.m., the Princeton Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the single-wide mobile home, which had additions, engulfed in flames.

Responders estimate the fire was burning long before crews arrived.

"By the time we got on scene, it was broken through the roof, so all we did was a defensive attack, and just tried to corral it so there was no outbuildings damage," said Rob Banks, Princeton fire chief.

Nearly 20 firefighters from Princeton, Keremeos, and Tulameen battled the blaze until 3:30 p.m. RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services also responded.

"The building was pretty much demolished front to back. Everything collapsed inside. There was a heavy fire load, so it burned through the floor down underneath the mobile home," Banks said.

No injuries have been reported and residents of the home were away at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified, however, Banks said there was heavy fire destruction in the middle of the structure.

Banks added early calls to 911 can help with fire response.

Due to thick fog, any flames and smoke produced by Sunday's fire was difficult to see from afar. Banks added the only reason crews were notified was because a neighbour's dog alerted its owners of the blaze.

"We're getting too many people that want to see an incident and process it on Facebook well before 911 is called," he said.

"When we do that, we just lose more time for somebody to call 911, and dispatch us out. And yesterday, because of the heavy fog, I was at their driveway before I could even see signs of smoke or flames. So the traveling public, going back and forth, would never have seen it.

"If the public could call 911, early, it does make a difference."