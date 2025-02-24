Penticton's Philosophers' Cafe hosts talk on 'love, life, death, and beyond'

Photo: Contributed

Penticton's The Philosophers' Cafe is hosting a talk "Love, Life, Death, and Beyond" for its audience to ponder on this weekend.

On Saturday, the group is hosting Prima Harris who will be discussing life following a health scare at The Dream Cafe.

"After experiencing a health scare that most don’t survive, Prema wants to share her thoughts on preparing for the phase that follows life," reads the event listing.

"Her thoughts might make you laugh and they might make you cry, but you will definitely ponder her message."

For more information on the Philosophers' Cafe event and to buy tickets, click here.