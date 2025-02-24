Indulge in self care as spring approaches in Penticton

Photo: La Creme Skin Care and Boutique

Get a head start on some spring cleansing for your health, with self-care in the South Okanagan.

Enjoy some pampering – or pick up a gift card for a friend or loved one, so they can, too – at La Creme Skin Care & Boutique, located at 101-207 Main St. in Penticton.

Offering custom facial treatments best suited to your skin’s needs, La Creme Boutique offers personalized consults and services that are time-based. This means you can book the time t hat suits you best, and your service is tailoured to your needs.

By working with a skincare specialist, you’ll leave with that Spring glow and a treatment plan made just for you, showing you the best products, tools and techniques to use for self-care at home.

Enjoy Canadian-made products by Sealuxe Organics, from gift sets to candles and bubble baths and more.

For more information, visit La Creme in store or online at lacremeluxe.com

Enjoy a “cozy and private float tank” in Penticton at oGoFloat, which is described as a “healing sanctuary” in a “relaxing atmosphere,” located at 144 Chambers Pl. in Penticton.

With a tagline of “Relax Harder,” oGoFloat offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a float in one of their tanks that holds 800 pounds of epsom salt in less than 12 inches of filtered water for 90 minutes.

With an environment created to block sensory stimuli, floaters enjoy complete silence in the dark, in perfectly calibrated skin-temperature water.

“Floating” can provide the benefits of reducing stress, improving sleep, helping with anxiety and even assist with physical pain.

Enjoy oGoFloat’s private sanctuary of serenity, also describing themselves as “Penticton’s foremost relaxation destination.”

For more information or to book a session online or by phone, visit ogofloat.ca, and be sure to read up on the benefits of floating – the perfect way to kick off your journey for self-wellness this Spring!

Looking for a refresh on your spring wardrobe? Shopping for clothes is self-care, too!

Penticton’s Ad Hoc, located at 261 Main Street, boasts hard-to-find designer clothing, carrying lines such as Black Crane, Rachel Comey, and much more including works by independent artisans and designers.

With personalized service, you’ll find clothing, shoes and accessories, as well as home goods, and if a private appointment is more your style, Ad Hoc has you covered.

Be inspired and check them out online at shopadhoc.com

Step foot into what is described as “a sacred space for wellness where all are welcome” at The BEhive, a space for unity and community hosting yoga, wellness one on one and workshops in Penticton with a “collective of teachers who work through love and action to build light.”

You can enjoy classes such as friend/partner yoga, intro to Flow workshops, or even take a 300 hour yoga teacher training class.

For more information, visit thebehive.ca or visit them in-person at 102-100 Nanaimo Ave E.

