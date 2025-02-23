Naramata Road now clear following single vehicle crash and downed power lines east of Penticton

Photo: Naramata party line (Facebook)

Naramata Road is now clear following a single vehicle crash roughly five kilometres east of Penticton on Sunday, causing a downed power pole and stalled traffic.

Around 9 a.m. police attended the site at Naramata Road and Randolph Road due to the vehicle incident involving a pick-up truck. Fallen power lines could be seen near the road.

The road was temporarily closed in the morning. Drivers reported being unable to travel north. Shortly afterwards, crews controlled a single-alternating lane.

According to driver reports, Naramata Road had sections of ice in the morning.