Summerland's Critteraid Animal Sanctuary looking for volunteers to join its medical team

Among one Summerland's rescue many challenging tasks is caring for sick animals and sometimes helping them in their send off across the rainbow bridge.

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary President Lori Huot-Stewart said her team is tasked with caring for a diverse range of animals, many of whom are elderly, and when they come to them, they can be suffering from a variety of ailments.

"It could be bumps and bruises and tumours, and emotional tolls of where they've come from. But one of the challenges for our medical team is when we are at the end of life stage, and these animals are requiring special attention, and it has such a toll that it leaves on the team itself," she said.

"But despite those challenges, providing this medical care is one of the most critical parts that and responsibilities that we take very seriously."

Huot-Stewart said the special group commits their time and emotions to handling this demanding aspect of animal care.

"We want to fulfill our promise that we have them right to the very end, and we love them right to the very end. It is the final gift of dignity and grace for those of us in this division, we feel this profound honor to be the ones, to be with them as they end that journey."

The organization works hard to look after its furry friends, being completely run by volunteers and donations. The 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas and goats.

If you are interested in joining this team, please email [email protected] attention, Medical Team.