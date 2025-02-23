Last days for residents to submit response for Summerland's $6M long-term borrowing projects

Photo: File photo

Residents of Summerland are down to their last fews days in February to submit whether or not they want the district to borrow $6 million for upcoming road work projects.

The district is seeking electoral approval, through the Alternative Approval Process (AAP), for long-term borrowing for the Victoria Road South upgrade and the Wharton Street upgrade.

"Provincial legislation requires local governments to undergo an elector assent process to obtain elector approval for long-term borrowing," the district said in an announcement.

If a resident supports the long-term borrowing for these projects, then no action is required.

If a resident opposes the long-term borrowing for either project, they can submit an elector response form, which is available for pick up at Municipal Hall or online:

The Victoria South upgrades response form can be found online here, which includes road reconstruction, drainage infrastructure and a multi-use pathway portion of the project estimated at $3,850,000, which $2,693,274 needs to be funded through debt borrowing.

The Wharton Street upgrades response form can be found online here, which includes building two full travel lanes, sidewalk installation, stormwater upgrades and park enhancements estimated at $3,365,080.

Through the AAP, if 10 per cent or more of the total number of eligible electors sign and submit response forms, then the district cannot proceed with the proposed matter without first holding an assent vote, such as a referendum that was done in 2023 for the aquatics and fitness centre.

The financial impact to the average household would be $40.26 annually and would be recovered through property tax increase of 2.26 per cent starting in 2026, according to the district.

Overall, this means the tax increase is estimated at $65.46 annually for the average household

For more information regarding the costs to property owners, the proposed project(s), alternative approval process, and elector qualifications, head to the district website here.

The deadline to submit a form is Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. The results will be presented at the March 4 council meeting.