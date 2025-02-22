Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District continuing to push for more funding

Photo: File photo

Members of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District will continue applying pressure to the provincial Ministry of Health to provide more funding for hospital districts across British Columbia.

At Thursday’s Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen meeting, the OSRHD officially passed third reading and adopted its five-year financial plan (2025-2029) and officially authorized paying 30 per cent of the requested capital project costs to Interior Health.

During the last hospital district meeting in late January, the board reviewed the proposed financial plan (2025-2029) and discussed various levels of funding for capital projects for IH over the next five years.

The preferred option anticipates that requisitions will be increased to a level that supports capital funding requests for 2025 at a 30 per cent share and sustains debt servicing of existing long-term borrowing, while building up the capital reserve balance, said Katharina Ernst, manager of financial operations for the RDOS.

The district had been paying 40 per cent of capital costs to IH for years, but the hospital board, which is made up of RDOS board members, agreed they don’t have sufficient funding to continue paying those costs.

Martin Johansen, the Mayor of Oliver and chair of the regional hospital district board said lowering the payments to IH, while putting aside money to increase the capital reserve fund, is a smart move and will hopefully let provincial leaders know they have to start providing more adequate funding to hospital districts.

“I do really think we’re moving in the right direction here,” he said. “As we said in the last meeting, it’s not a win for us to provide less money (to IH). Once this bylaw is adopted, there will be a request to fund the shortfall.

“They will want to look at all our financials to make sure that we’re not being cheap or anything like that. Those are discussions that will happen and a request will be made to the ministry (of health) once the bylaw is adopted as well.”

There is a meeting coming up on April 4 between the regional hospital district and Ministry of Health, one day after a meeting is held between the chairs of regional hospital districts across the province, said Johansen.

“I think the conversation is going to be very interesting with those other hospital districts and the challenges they’re facing and looking at some of the things we’re being asked to fund,” said Johansen.

There are items, like passenger vans, that the local hospital district is being asked to currently fund and hospital district leaders will be asking that many items currently being funded should be paid for by the province, said Johansen.

“I think this is a first step and something that we need to do,” he said. “We need to move forward.”

It was also revealed in late January that interest rates on a long-term loan to pay the board’s annual debt of a $68 million loan to pay the RDOS’ portion for the new Penticton Regional Hospital was increasing from 1.99 per cent to 4.4 per cent in April.

That means the semi-annual interest payments of $678,000 will increase to $1.267 million starting this year. The debt servicing costs on this loan after 2025 will be $4.66 million annually, said Ernst.

There are also a number of projects that have been approved for long-term borrowing in prior years totaling $4.25 million that will also have impact on future cash flows, said Ernst.

The “ask” by the provincial government for 2025-2026 was for 40 per cent for a total of $3.84 million, which was $2.1 million less than the 2024 request for $6.14 million, said Ernst.

IH removed an entire project at a cost of $145,000 from the 2024 budget, she said.

The long-term loan to pay for the RDOS portion of the new tower at Penticton Regional Hospital was over $68 million and the balance owing as of Dec. 3, 2024 was $59.4 million, said Ernst.

The annual debt servicing costs for the coming year are $3.48 million, with $2.13 million going towards principal and $1.36 million going towards interest, she said.

The large interest rate increase up to 4.4 per centkicks in in April.

The hospital district board has borrowed just under $11 million in 2022 and 2023 for major financial commitments, including relocation of the oncology department at PRH, commitments to build primary care networks in Princeton and Keremeos and $6.46 million for another project at PRH, said Ernst.

This funding will be repaid over the next 15 to 20 years, she said.

With all of these costs combined, the hospital district is looking at a tax increase of 14.75 per cent to pay for the 30 per cent cost sharing agreement with IH, said Ernst.

“The main focus again is making sure we can meet debt servicing costs, while at the same time increasing our capital reserve balance,” she said.

The tax increase will result in a tax increase of $15 for a total of $138 in 2025 for the average residential property owner with a house assessed at $666,000 in the RDOS, said Ernst.

Proposed tax increases over the next five years will result in the capital reserve balance growing from $8.1 million to just over $16 million, said Ernst.

“And I was very conservative with my estimates,” she said.

Back in January, Johansen said the board’s decision not to add any money to reserves for several years was now being felt.

“We need to make sure we continue to build our reserves,” said Johansen. “I would just note to the board, one of the reasons we’ve got ourselves into this sort of pickle in 2021 and 2022, is we had a 0% increase. In 2019, we had a 1% increase. We basically made our bed and now we’re in it. This is what happens when you don’t keep up with at least CPI (Consumer Price Index). You pay me now or you pay me later and basically that’s where we’re at today.”

Johansen said the decision by the board to provide 30% funding instead of 40 per cent for capital costs was done as an economic reality as costs and debt repayment figures skyrocket.

“It’s not a win for us to fund 30 per cent,” Johansen said. “It’s a reality… that’s what we can afford looking at our financial situation. “One thing we didn’t do last year, that I think we need to do this year, is we need to add to this recommendation, that a formal request go to the Ministry of Health to fund the shortfall.

“The work isn’t going away and the Ministry knows that 40% is unsustainable... I think going forward, we’re not going to fund the 40 per centas we don’t have it in our financials to do that. We need to make that request for the additional (10%) money, because the work isn’t going away.”

Keremeos Mayor Jason Wiebe said the problem isn’t with IH, which he described as being a “contractor for the province”, but with the provincial government’s lack of funding.

“IH is trying to make due with what they’ve being given, which is severely underfunded,” said Wiebe. “We’re talking now about a five-year plan where we’re planning to stay at 30 per cent and I’m looking at the numbers and the numbers are difficult at 30 per cent, but four or five years from now, there will be another election and other people inheriting these decisions... I just want to express that we’re experiencing constant underfunding.”

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne criticized IH for their lack of asset management, often leading to the regional hospital board being asked to pay for things they shouldn’t have to.

He also criticized their lack of transparency on financial matters.

The provincial government simply doesn’t provide enough funding, Coyne said.

“If we do have to replace something in Princeton or Oliver or even Summerland, we don’t have the funding,” he said. “With the debt load we already have, not having healthy reserves is going to hurt us drastically. “Even if we want to try to pay down our debt load, we don’t have the abilities to do so.”

The $68 million loan for the new PRH tower won’t be paid off until 2045.

This story is published as part of the Local Journalism Initiative.