Silmilkameen seed exchange event in Cawston encourages exchange of local gardening knowledge

Photo: pexels

Get your garden and green thumb ready for an event in Cawston that's filled with seeds, plants and an exchange of local knowledge.

The annual Seedy Saturday event takes place on March 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cawston Community Hall.

Attendees are encouraged to bring seeds to exchange while checking out the speakers, vendors and exhibitors.

There will be lunch for sale as well as coffee, tea, and baked treats.

Admission for the event is by donation with partial proceeds to Seeds of Diversity and their seed library.