Penticton's OneWorld Multicultural Festival encourages everyone to work on creating an environment that's welcoming and inclusive

The 12th annual OneWorld Multicultural Festival kicked off on Saturday with more than 35 countries represented and hundreds of people attending the event hosted at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

The South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services (SOICS) organization hosted this year's event with a special dedication, honouring the memory of beloved Penticton Indian Band Grace Greyeyes, known as "Grandma Grace" to many.

Greyeyes was well-known for fostering cultural connections and understanding throughout the South Okanagan.

Every year, she opened the OneWorld Multicultural Festival with a prayer and land acknowledgement.

"She was really about building connections between cultures, no matter the person's status, where they're from, whatever it may be. She was really about creating understanding so that we could create community," SOICS Executive Director Cherry Fernandez said.

"I feel really honoured that we can celebrate her this year."

Fernandez said the beautiful array of different cultures represented through musical instruments, performances and food not only showcases the diversity of the South Okanagan but works to foster greater understanding.

"It really is ultimately about creating community. And I feel that this year, more than most, it becomes that much more important."

Unfortunately, the current political climate has added negative sentiment towards newcomers, Fernandez added.

"It's really concerning to see the impact that this will have on individuals and families, which makes the OneWorld festival that much more important," she said.

"What I hope it does is it postures these conversations that we continue to have, those conversations among ourselves, with our community, about the diversity that's represented here, about building a community that's welcoming, inclusive and equitable.

SOICS previously spoke to Penticton City Council to discuss the rise of racism in the region.

Reports indicate that discrimination and hate incidents are on the rise and that 74 per cent of respondents to a SOICS survey said they did not report the interaction.

"I hope what we have here today carries on beyond today, where we can bring that into our daily lives and really think about what we could be doing to create the community that is much more inclusive and where everyone feels valued," Fernandez said.

The OneWorld Festival will be followed up by SOICS' anti-racism forum in May called Confronting the White Elephant.

"There is quite a denial that racism exists. Quite often we point elsewhere, we point to larger urban centres and say, 'No, that's their problem. We don't have that problem,'" Fernandez said.

"But that's dangerous, because when we have that denial, it allows racism to thrive, and it's really hard to address."

SOICS continues to offer various workshops and educational opportunities to create a more inclusive environment and anti-racism educational resources.

"Everyone has a role in creating an environment that's welcoming and inclusive."

To find out more on SOICS and their resources, head to their website here.