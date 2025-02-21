Fun music bingo night planned to support Penticton Secondary School dry grad

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Secondary Dry Grad Committee is excited to hold a music bingo fundraiser next weekend.

On March 1 from 12 to 3 p.m., The Hub on Martin will be hosting the fun event, with proceeds going to the safe, drug-and-alcohol-free dry grad celebrations upcoming in the spring for this year's crop of local high school graduates.

Tickets are $35 and include a burger with a side, plus all the fun of the bingo event. More information and tickets can be found here.

In addition, the dry grad group is seeking any businesses or individuals who might be willing to donate items to their spaghetti dinner and silent auction fundraiser, upcoming on April 24.

Anyone wishing to donate items to the auction can reach out at www.penhidrygrad.ca