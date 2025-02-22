Summerland museum shares a look back at the local band started up in the 1900s

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

In honour of BC Heritage Week and their theme of "Pastimes in Past Times," the Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a photo of the local big band back in 1912.

"The photo shows the band members posing on the wharf in Lower Summerland. The band appears to be playing for a celebration of some sort, possibly the visit of the Duke of Connaught," they shared in a social media post.

"The first community band in Summerland was the Summerland Brass Band. It was created in 1904 by the town's first druggist, Jack Logie."

Logie, who became known for being an excellent horn player, was accompanied in the band by another local gentlemen, percussionist Ken Hogg.

According to the museum, by 1906 the band dropped the "brass" and evolved into the Summerland Town Band.

"The group rehearsed in a room over a feed store in Lower Summerland and, during the summer months, performed concerts in the bandstand which was located where the fish hatchery now stands. With the outbreak of WWI, the band took a temporary break, however it was revived during the 1920s. Unfortunately, by the 1960s band membership was faltering, and in 1964 the band formally disbanded."

Throughout the town's history, there was also a thriving theatre company, the Summerland Singers and Players, who started up in 1913. They then called themselves Summerland Operatic Society.

The museum holds a collection of musical instruments from Summerland residents.

:Some of them, like the zither and the ukelin, are extremely unusual, as is the guitar/banjo/mandolin which has interchangeable necks that allow it to transform between the different instruments," they shared.

"The drum that was played in 1904 by Ken Hogg in the first Summerland band, is currently on temporary display at the museum in a "Staff Picks" exhibit for BC Heritage Week."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.

The museum is open Tuesday to Friday, plus a special Saturday opening this week on Feb. 22 for Heritage Week, from 10 a.m. to 4.pm.