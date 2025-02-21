Crown seeking 'dangerous' label for South Okanagan prolific offender guilty of stabbing prison guard

Photo: BC Gov Okanagan Correctional Centre near Oliver.

Penticton’s Crown attorney’s office is considering moving ahead with a dangerous offender application against a prolific offender convicted Wednesday of assaulting a correctional officer by stabbing him in the neck with a shank while in custody at the Okanagan Correctional Centre back in the summer of 2022.

Justice Briana Hardwick found Allan J. Schalm guilty Wednesday of assault and assault causing bodily harm relating to an incident while Schalm was in custody at the OCC on June 9, 2022. Hardwick was the presiding judge at a trial that took place several months ago.

Following the decision, Crown attorney Ann Lerchs told the court that these convictions, combined with previous convictions against Schalm, may lead to a dangerous offender application.

She will have to make inquiries with senior managers in her office before a final decision is made on whether to proceed with the dangerous offender application against Schalm, said Lerchs.

In reviewing all of the evidence from the trial and final submissions, Hardwick said the Crown (Lerchs) had proven its case beyond any reasonable doubt and Schalm was guilty of attacking the correctional officer and causing bodily harm.

Hardwick said it was clear Schalm was the aggressor in this attack and it’s only through good fortune the injuries suffered by the correctional officer were not more serious.

Schalm was a prisoner in the segregation unit at the OCC when the attack took place.

Another correctional officer testified at trial that he had a confrontation in the early morning hours with Schalm during a regular wellness check.

For no apparent reason, Schalm uttered the words “I want to try you” while behaving aggressively.

He later said “I will take out one of your co-workers” as he remained upset, said Hardwick.

He told his superiors about this incident and there were not any further problems with Schalm during that shift.

On the same day around 4 p.m., a second correctional officer got into a discussion with Schalm, who told him he wanted to take a shower.

There is a protocol for placing inmates in handcuffs before they exit their cells, court heard.

The correctional officer had many dealings with Schalm and didn’t think anything was unusual, even though he was holding a notebook in his hands, which inmates often do to write down notes after talking with legal counsel.

Within seconds of exiting his cell, Schalm attacked the officer, who testified he uttered the words, “I just stabbed you. I just stabbed you. How is that?”

The attack lasted for only a few seconds as the officer tried to deflect blows, grabbed Schalm by his arms and shoulders and used a leg sweep to knock him to the ground before restraining him until other correctional officers arrived, said Hardwick.

The officer didn’t know he had been stabbed in the neck with a makeshift pen turned into a shank until things settled down and he saw blood trickling down his neck area, said Hardwick.

The victim didn’t have any further contact with Schalm until he testified in court.

The officer suffered abrasions so one elbow and knee. He recovered from his neck injury in a matter of days, but it took weeks for his knee injury to fully heal, court heard.

A video of the confrontation overwhelmingly supports the officer’s version of exactly what happened during the confrontation, said Hardwick.

“There was no embellishment or exaggeration” and at no time did the officer show any animus or ill will towards Schalm during the confrontation or during his testimony, she said.

Schalm’s testimony during trial was rambling and often incoherent as he talked about biker gangs “putting a hit on my head” dating back to 2008 and a conspiracy amongst correctional officers, police officers and organized criminals to cause him harm, said Hardwick.

He considered the officer he wounded to be an “enemy” who “tortured” him while in segregation without any proof whatsoever, she said.

His testimony that he “defended himself” from an aggressive officer had no basis in reality as the video evidence clearly shows the exact opposite, she said.

Testimony that numerous correctional officers and staff at the OCC were poisoning his food and out to cause him harm was not backed by any proof, she said.

During his testimony, Schalm was asked if he attempted to stab the officer with a shank, which he admitted to, said Hardwick.

He again repeated “they (officers) were trying to torture me in segregation.”

Schalm freely admitted he was responsible for the attack on the officer, said Hardwick.

There was zero evidence of Schalm acting in self-defence in relation to this entire incident, she said.

“He was the aggressor” and the officer responded with an appropriate amount of force to get him under control, she said.

The evidence was overwhelming that Schalm initiated the attack and assaulted the officer and caused him bodily harm, said Hardwick.

A member of the local Crown’s office will return to court on Friday, March 28 to formally announce whether or not a dangerous offender application will proceed or not, said Lerchs.

If the Crown does not move forward with a dangerous offender application, a date for sentencing will be decided on March 28.

This story is published as part of the Local Journalism Initiative.