Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen invites encourages residents to learn about emergency preparedness

Photo: Castanet

The upcoming Penticton Home Show will feature information about emergency preparedness from a variety of sources.

The home show runs March 8 to 9 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is inviting residents to check out their booth to find some help with thinking ahead of any potential bad scenario.

The RDOS booth will have:

Emergency Support Services personnel with information about how to prepare for emergencies and stay informed

FireSmart personnel with information about keeping your property as safe as possible from the impacts of wildfire

Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team personnel with information about their work evacuating and rescuing domestic animals and livestock during a disaster

"South Okanagan and Similkameen residents and property owners are encouraged to visit the RDOS booth during the Penticton Home Show to learn more about these important programs and services," reads an RDOS press release.