Penticton Rotary names February's Student of the Month

Photo: Contributed Sabine Teo, Penticton's Rotary Student of the Month for February 2025.

Sabine Teo, a Grade 12 student at Penticton Secondary School, has been named Rotary Student of the Month for February, in recognition of her exceptional achievements in academics, music, visual arts, and leadership.

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise commended her for her remarkable scholastic performance, musical talents, creativity in the arts, and leadership in numerous community initiatives.

Born in Alberta and raised in Penticton, Sabine is the eldest of three children in a close-knit, high-performance family. Her upbringing has instilled in her key core values fostering personal growth, career development, and social responsibility.

Teo excels academically, maintaining a rigorous schedule that includes a full slate of math, science, English, and the CSF Francophone program. Over the years, her performance has been jaw-dropping, with average marks above 97 per cent.

Her teachers are quick to highlight her brilliance and leadership qualities.

“She’s open-minded, empathetic, and responsible, and she inspires others with her actions and words,” says French teacher Devon Jaeger.

AP English teacher Wayne Kuechle praises Sabine’s maturity and infectious positivity.

“She embodies our school’s core values of integrity, respect, compassion, and commitment,” he says.

Chemistry teacher Ben Arcuri admires Sabine’s rare ability to understand complex scientific concepts, her intellectual curiosity, and her supportive classroom attitude towards peers, freely clarifying difficult topics and inspiring fruitful discussions.

Music has always been a significant part of Teo’s life. She began playing the violin at age five, achieving a provincial gold medal for her Royal Conservatory of Music preparatory exam at age seven.

Teo has played with the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra and was one of their student soloists for their Four Seasons concert last year. She has received numerous awards, including the Sullivan Family Award and the KCMS Award for Strings in 2021 and 2022, along with the prestigious Norm Looney Scholarship from the Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts in 2022.

In the last 18 months, Teo has shared her musical talents by providing violin lessons to over 15 students at PAMDA. She has also performed at local events, including a gig with musician Lucas Penner at the launch of his latest CD at the Dream Café.

In addition to music, Sabine excels in visual arts such as acrylic painting, lino printing, and mixed media. She has expanded her skills through school courses, private lessons with local artist Jo Ann Apoltzer, and a summer program at Emily Carr University in Vancouver.

Sabine’s leadership truly sets her apart. Encouraged by her parents, she became involved in leadership activities as early as middle school, and at Pen High, she quickly became a central figure in the school’s leadership program. She has taken on numerous responsibilities in various activities, often in a leadership role.

She has a long-standing involvement in the Toys for Tots to Teens drive, a high-impact event at Pen High that provides gifts to families in need during the holiday season. Teo has been instrumental in coordinating volunteers, organizing donations, and overseeing the distribution process.

“I’m inspired by the generosity of our local sponsors, and it’s amazing to see the impact students can make when they are given full support,” Teo says.

Additionally, Teo founded the Chemo Care Bags project, which supports cancer patients at the local hospital’s Oncology Clinic. She and her team have assembled and donated 125 handmade care bags filled with items to help patients manage chemotherapy side effects, with plans to donate 125 more by the end of the school year thanks to support from local businesses and organizations.

Many classmates admire Teo’s fashion sense, but few know that she has been sewing since age 10, learning from her grandmother to make dresses for her dolls. Over the years, she has honed her skills and now enjoys modifying her own clothes as one of her favourite recreational outlets.

Upon graduation, Teo plans to pursue a BSc in biological sciences at the University of Alberta, the University of Toronto, or McGill University. While her long-term career path is still open, she is determined to explore all that life has to offer before deciding.

"There is so much to learn and explore before I settle on a firm career path,” she says.

Regardless of what the future holds, this results-driven, community-focused, and highly capable young person is poised to leave a lasting impact on her community and beyond. With excellence and compassion at her core, Sabine Teo’s journey is just beginning, and her influence will undoubtedly be felt for years to come.