Summerland man files legal proceeding against district over financial disclosure

Photo: Contributed Brad Besler speaking at Summerland council Monday, April 29.

One of the District of Summerland's most vocal critics has filed a legal petition against the municipality, alleging misconduct regarding financial information disclosure around the sewage treatment plant.

Brad Besler is no stranger to butting heads with the district, frequently appearing at council meetings to voice displeasure, filing Freedom of Information requests and taking to social media to share his opinions about mayor and council.

The most recent petition about the sewage plant, provided to Castanet by Besler, claims that "the district intentionally withheld significant financial information from potential voters before the [alternative approval period] voting period began. Further, the district refused to issue a press release to notify potential voters during the AAP voting period about a previously undisclosed $2.1 million budget expense."

Besler argues that since there was an alleged lack of transparency on the part of district staff with the public and council, the AAP process that led to loan approvals was unfair.

"[Besler] seeks a judicial review based on the ‘reasonableness’ standard of review, and the duty of procedural fairness," reads the petition.

"This petition for judicial review is asking the court to review the district’s decision to intentionally withhold significant financial information from potential voters before and during the AAP voting period."

The District of Summerland told Castanet they do not provide comment on matters that are currently before the courts.