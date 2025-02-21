Pow Wow Between the Lakes returning to Penticton in July

Photo: City of Penticton

The Pow Wow Between the Lakes will be back this summer at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

From July 18 to 20, Indigenous communities and visitors will join together to celebrate culture, dance and tradition.

This year is particularly important after a year of remembrance following the passing of beloved Penticton Indian Band matriarch Grandma Grace Greyeyes, who was instrumental in guiding the event in the past.

There will be everything from competitive drumming and dancing to cultural demonstrations.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back to the Pow Wow Between the Lakes”, said Kristine Jack, Four Seasons Cultural Society director, in a press release.

“ The event has always been about celebrating our culture, strengthening our communities and sharing traditions, and this year’s gathering will be especially meaningful."

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield is excited to see the "vibrant and important celebration" come back to the city.

"The City of Penticton is proud to once again host this incredible event and we welcome all to come and experience the traditions, music and dance that make it so special," Bloomfield said.

Tickets are now available at the South Okanagan Events Centre or online here.

Anyone curious about being a vendor or volunteer can reach out to either [email protected] or [email protected].