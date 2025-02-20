Penticton RCMP seeking assistance in locating wanted man with an outstanding warrant

Photo: Crime Stoppers

Penticton RCMP is looking for a wanted man with an outstanding warrant and is asking for the public's assistance in finding him.

Police are looking for Faron Donesley, 55, who has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a firearm without a licence and other related firearm offences related to an incident in June 2024.

Donesley is described as standing 5'11" in height, roughly 161 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

"Your help is greatly appreciated in keeping our community safe," Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen said in their social media post.

Anyone with information regarding Donesley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file number 2024-10000, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-333-8477 (TIPS) or anonymous tip online at www.sostips.ca