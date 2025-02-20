More EV charging stations open in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton has new electric car charging stations at City Hall and the community centre, open to the public.

"The new stations are level 3 chargers and the fee for charging is $0.38 per kilowatt hour," reads a press release from the City of Penticton.

"Two more level 3 stations are slated to be activated later this year, one each at Skaha Lake Park and Riverside Park."

EV charging stations are part of the city's climate action goals of reducing emissions by 40 per cent below 2007 levels by 2030.