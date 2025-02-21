Wild bighorn sheep conference with focus on education and conservation kicks off in Penticton

Casey Richardson

Thousands of people will be attending the second annual Salute to Conservation & Mountain Hunting Expo? in Penticton this weekend, hosted by the Wild Sheep Society of BC.

CEO Kyle Stelter said they have 1100 guests for their evening banquets and more than 70 vendors, along with representations from the mountain hunting industry this weekend.

"The primary attendee is the membership of the Wild Sheep Society BC, but it's also people that are interested in Wild Sheep, Wild Sheep conservation, Wild Sheep hunting, and we've really branded it as a mountain hunting experience," he added.

"Truth be told, if you're a back country enthusiast, if you're a backpacker, if you're a skier, there's something for everybody here, because a lot of these brands obviously are very well diversified with their products."

The main goal of the event is to bring awareness to Wild Sheep and Wild Sheep conservation.

"The Bighorn California sheep in the Okanagan Valley are really struggling. There's kind of two main diseases that have been struggling," Stelter said.

"Hopefully this weekend, we create more awareness, and any funds that we raise will go back to support these and other wild sheep across the province of British Columbia."

In October, the society official started a partnership with the Syilx Okanagan Nation and the Okanagan Nation Alliance for the upcoming sheep disease drug trials on Penticton Indian Band land.

"We've worked very closely with them since that signing, and before that, of course, and we will continue in the future. Our goal is to see a healthy, robust population of bighorn sheep here in the Okanagan region."

Being predominately a hunter conservationist group, Stelter said the goal is to see more wild sheep on the landscape, and hopefully one day have the chance to hunt again.

"But first and foremost, we're looking after the wild sheep."

The weekend features tons of events, such as the Ruck in the Park, Downward Sheep Yoga, a Whisky Tasting and an emergency medical workshop with the Vancouver Police Department.

"Then we've got the expo and our banquets all weekend, and it's just going to be a lot of fun. We've got some really cool raffles, so some really good back country gear for anyone that's an enthusiast," Stelter said.

"We're hosting what's called our sheep Hunter University. Again, if you're a back country enthusiast and you want to learn a little bit more first aid, safety gear, equipment. If you're interested in sheep hunting, or hunting in general, there's a little bit of everything for everybody."

Tickets to the evening banquets are sold out but the expo continues to have day passes available online or at the door. More information can be found online here.

The expo runs Saturday and Sunday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.