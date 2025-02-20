Similkameen woman ordered to pay a fine for leaving horse to suffer

Photo: Pixabay stock image A bay horse similar to this one was the subject of neglect in Cawston, B.C.

A Similkameen woman has pleaded guilty to neglecting a horse in her care.

At the Penticton Law Courts on Feb. 12, Charlotte Joan Patterson, born in 1953, entered her plea for one count of "causing or permitting an animal to be in distress," in contravention of Canada's cruelty to animals act.

Court heard that on Dec. 16, 2022, BC SPCA animal protection officers were in the area of Cawston, B.C. for a n unrelated call when they saw a bay horse standing in an open field.

"The 27-year-old horse appeared to be in very poor condition, severely lame and unable to move properly due to dramatically overgrown hooves," reads a press release issued Thursday from the BC SPCA.

"Immediate contact was made with Patterson, who was cooperative in allowing the officers to assess the horse’s condition more closely while she stated she believed the horse should be euthanized. He was under weight, had never had proper dental care, and there were concerns of hypothermia."

The animal protection officers received permission to put the animal out of its pain that day by being euthanized.



BC SPCA reports that Patterson has been ordered to pay a $200 fine and is now "prohibited from owning or having custody of an animal or bird, except for her two existing cats," for five years.