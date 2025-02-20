City of Penticton extending deadline for public sculpture submissions

Photo: Contributed

The 2025 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit is not full yet, and the deadline for artists to submit potential pieces has been extended.

"Penticton’s Public Sculpture Exhibition is a year-long outdoor exhibit of original sculptures. The sculptures are owned by the artists and leased by the City of Penticton for one year," reads the exhibit description from the city.

"Look for them along the Okanagan Lake waterfront, downtown and in the Front Street roundabout. This program has been operating since 2016."

Artists from across the province are invited to apply. The deadline is now March 2.

For more information and to apply online, click here.