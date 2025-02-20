NDP riding association announces 4 candidates vying for the MP seat to replace incumbent Richard Cannings

Photo: Contributed

The South Okanagan-West Kootenay NDP riding association announced on Thursday morning that it has four candidates vying for the seat to replace incumbent MP Richard Cannings.

Cannings announced his retirement last year, after holding the seat of MP since 2015.

“It is encouraging to see such high caliber candidates put their names forward” said Cannings, in a press release.

“We will need an experienced and adept representative to navigate the challenges that will face our next Parliament. Each of these candidates brings substantial experience and a strong voice to advocate for our unique region.”

The four candidates are Herb Alex, Harpreet Badohal, Miguel Godau, and Linda Sankey.

Alex is from the Osoyoos Indian Band and has deep roots across the riding and is seeking the spot after spending decades working with all levels of government.

Badohal is a long-time health and safety professional with experience leading teams within the Ministry of Labour. His goals are focused on a sustainable economic future.

Godau is a leader in the Department of Child and Youth Mental Health and is the President of the Castlegar Arts Council. His focus is on advocating for those facing housing, food, and job insecurity.

Sankey holds a a 30-year history of service including the health care sector, BC Housing, the Penticton Chamber of Commerce, the City of Penticton Housing Task Force and the100 More Homes Collaborative. She is currently the executive director of the Brain Injury Society.

Local NDP members will vote to select their candidate on March 1.

The new Similkameen – South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding will again likely be a tight race between the NDP and the Conservatives.

Running for the Conservative nomination are former MLA Dan Ashton, Gary Johal, Kevin Klippenstein and Chris Pequin. Running for the PPC is Barry Dewar.