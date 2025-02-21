Summerland Grade 8 Girls Basketball Team headed to Provincial Championships

Photo: Contributed

The Summerland Rockets Grade 8 Girls basketball team is gearing up for a big tournament, after winning the zone playoffs earlier this month.

The team had a close game, winning by just one basket to secure a place in the upcoming Provincial Championship, which takes place from Feb. 27 to March 1 in Chilliwack.

"We are incredibly proud of our girls for their hard work and commitment," said coach Bryan Gay.

"This is an exciting opportunity for them to compete at a higher level and represent our community."

The team shared that there is significant expense that goes along with getting to go to provincials, including costs to cover travel, accommodation, and tournament entrance fees.

To assist with these costs, the team has launched a fundraiser.

Contributions from the community will directly support the athletes, which can be done online here for the GoFundMe or through SchoolCashOnline here.

"Let’s show our support as they take their shot at Provincials. All donations are appreciated. Go Rockets!!!"