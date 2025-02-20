251134
Penticton  

OK Falls firefighters sharpen skills with ice rescue training on Skaha Lake

Working on ice rescue

Okanagan Falls firefighters sharpened their skills on ice with rescue training on Skaha Lake over the long weekend.

In a social media post on Monday, the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of their training procedure.

"With the fluctuating temperatures forecast over the next couple of weeks, always check the conditions of the ice before going on it," the fire department said.

The warning comes after an 18-year-old died after falling through the ice on Shuswap Lake.

