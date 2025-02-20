Social justice organization hosting Black History Month celebration at Penticton's Elk Lodge

Photo: Contributed

A grassroots social justice organization is hosting an event on next month in Penticton to celebrate Black History and culture.

Rose's Life Women Center has invited the community to celebrate with great African cuisine, Reggae and African music.

People are encouraged to come dressed in their cultural attire.

"We have a line up of fantastic speakers and great activities planned. Buckle up for this first history month celebration," they shared.

"Don't miss out on this special occasion to commemorate and appreciate Black history."

Rosemary T. Mupambwa created Rose's Life Women Center to offer support to seniors in the South Okanagan, specifically women of colour. The organization hosts healing and talking circles for those who have suffered domestic or racial abuse, along with seniors who have suffered elder and cyber abuse.

Mupambwa has a background in social work, previously working with Alberta Health Services in mental health, domestic violence and youth counselling.

The event takes place on March 22 from 3:45 p.m. to 10pm at the Elks Lodge in Penticton. Tickets are $35 for adults and $13 for children and can be found online here.

For more information, reach out to [email protected] or check out their website here.