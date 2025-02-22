Vintage car show and swap meet to rev up once again in the South Okanagan this spring

Photo: South Okanagan Vintage Car Club of Canada

South Okanagan car enthusiasts will be able to enjoy two vintage vehicle related events revving up this spring.

The South Okanagan Vintage Car Club of Canada is holding its Cherry Lane Car Show and Car Swap Meet this April.

The cars on display range from all decades within the last century, said club president Eugene Dettling

With funds raised from last year's swap meet, the club will be donating $10,000 to Summerland's Critteraid Animal Sanctuary, the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls, and the Oliver-OK Falls Starfish meal program.

Cherry Lane Car Show

Photo: South Okanagan Vintage Car Club of Canada

The Cherry Lane Car Show will be coming to Penticton's Cherry Lane Shopping Centre to kick off April.

From April 2 to 11, nine club member cars will be displayed in the Cherry Lane mall during regular shopping hours.

Hudson's Bay and Valley First Credit Union sponsor the two peoples' choice trophies, which are voted on by mall goers.

"Last year, the people's choice award was a 1934 Ford street rod, beautiful car, but powered with a V8 engine and modernized."

The Cherry Lane Car show has had a longstanding presence in the mall when opened roughly half a century ago.

Car Swap Meet

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Vintage car lovers will be able to view coveted old vehicles and swap parts at the Car Swap Meet held in Oliver later in April.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 26 , there will be a car show featuring colleagues during the 33rd annual swap meet at the Oliver Arena. Food trucks will also be on site.

"It's car parts, used car parts, hot rod enthusiasts, car enthusiasts [...] If you're looking for something, a swap meet is where you want to go to go to find it," Dettling said.

Previous swaps have seen large crowds in attendance.

The yearly swap meet is the club's only fundraising event.