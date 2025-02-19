254847
253399
Penticton  

Summerland museum asking for local home recipes passed down generations to build food history

Collecting historical recipes

- | Story: 534229

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society has announced a new project in honour of their 60th anniversary.

Collaborating with Heritage BC Week's theme of "Pastimes in Past Times," they museum is launching a new food history project.

"Help us find the tastes of Summerland by participating in our new food history project, 'Sample Summerland,'" they shared in a social media post.

"We are looking for home recipes that have been passed down in families for generations. The goal is to create a Summerland cookbook that reflects our diverse food culture of Summerland residents today."

Those interested in participating in this project or with any questions, can reach out to the museums at [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Penticton News