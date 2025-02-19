Penticton fastpitch softball recruiting youth for new season

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The Penticton Minor Fastpitch Softball Association is excited to announce a new season and is recruiting new youth participants.

"Joining the Penticton Minor Fastpitch league will allow your child to develop their physical, mental and social skills," reads a press release from the association.

The Penticton Minor FastPitch season start date are as follows:

U7, U9, U11: April 8, 2025 - June 2025

U13: April 8, 2024 - June 2025

U15, U17, U20: April 8, 2025

"The Penticton Minor Fastpitch association is always looking for businesses of the community to be apart of our family to help the association to continue to grow to benefit all children," continues the press release.

Chris Newton, president of the Penticton Minor Fastball Association, said it has been a joy to coach.

“Growing up in Summerland and having played there, it’s a full circle to be able to coach these kids and especially my daughter. Over the last five years, the kids have taught me as much as I have taught them."

For more information, email [email protected].