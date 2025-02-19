Summerland reminding residents to watch out for increasing potholes due to weather

Photo: District of Summerland

With the current weather conditions, the District of Summerland is reminding residents to watch out for an increase in potholes.

"Potholes form when heavy precipitation or snow melt creates standing water, softening the gravel under the asphalt. Freeze/thaw cycles further exacerbate this, causing the cracks to expand and break apart the road," the district shared.

"While the ideal fix involves cutting out the damaged asphalt, replacing the base gravels, and resealing with hot mix asphalt, this is not possible during the winter months. Instead, cold mix asphalt is used. Though not as effective as hot mix, it helps to seal the surface and protect the base gravels from further moisture damage."

Have a pothole to report? Send the district an email at [email protected] or call 250-492-0431.

"Let’s work together to keep our roads safe."