South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP share tips to help deter property theft with environmental design

Photo: RCMP

The South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP shared some tips this week for crime prevention through environmental design.

Whether its your home or your business, the police said one of the improvements owners can make in 2025 is using the surroundings of their property to make it challenging for thieves to access.

"Shape your property so it sends clear signals about access. Physical barriers like fencing, bushes and trees guide visitors and make it difficult to access the property by routes other than the ones you intend," the RCMP said in their social media post.

"Visual cues, including pathways and landscaping, show people where they should go, and highlight suspicious behaviour when someone takes a different route. Someone walking through your flower bed should attract attention."

If you are the victim of a crime, contact the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP immediately at 250-492-4300 and report it. If it is an emergency call 9-1-1 when it is safe to do so.