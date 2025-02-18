South Okanagan Vintage Car Club donates $2,400 to local Starfish Pack Program

Photo: Tracy Van Raes

The Penticton Starfish Pack Program got a major boost from the South Okanagan Vintage Car Club on Tuesday.

Eugene Dettling, president of the Vintage Car Club of Canada South Okanagan Chapter, presented Starfish with a cheque for $2,400.

"In addition to our donation, they donated to Similkameen Starfish Pack Program and the Oliver Starfish Pack Program, Critteraid and SORCO," said Tracy Van Raes, chair of the Starfish Pack program.

"They raised $10,000 at the only fundraiser they have all year, which is the Oliver Swap Meet."

Van Raes added she was touched they donated to all three Starfish Pack programs.

The Rotary Clubs of Penticton's Starfish Pack Program is currently supporting 120 students in 13 schools in Penticton with the help of the Elks Lodge for packing.

Anyone interested in sponsoring Starfish is asked to get in touch at [email protected]

For more information about the Starfish Pack Program, visit www.starfishpack.com